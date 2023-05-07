WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds of chocolate lovers had the day of their dreams today at the 31st Annual Chocolate Extravaganza at the Temple Shalom.

Cookies, cakes, fudge, brownies, lava cakes, truffles, bon-bons and more were created and donated by 15 different chocolatiers.

Sweet display at the 31st Annual Chocolate Extravaganza at the Temple Shalom

The extravaganza had been on hiatus for several years during the pandemic, so people expressed their pent-up desire for chocolate, waiting in line cheerfully to buy tickets so they could make their way through the tables, filling containers with their choices of treats.

It’s the Temple’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the proceeds go to many community outreach projects.