GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Christmas with the Cockaynes hosted their annual open house to take visitors back in time through the eyes of the Cockayne family themselves.

Each room of the preserved 18th century farmhouse is decorated for the Christmas season in different eras, with interpreters in costume of the four generations of Cockayne children live to lead you through.

This annual event is an immersive experience for everyone.

”I think it just really makes the past a lot more real than, you know, without all of those things. I think filling all of your senses, the sights and the sounds and the feel of fabric and all of that, it makes them seem more like real people. You can imagine what the past really looks like and I always love that. I think that’s really cool, so we try and make that a special experience here.” Kara Gordon – Site Manager, Cokayne Farmstead

Walk in tours on weekdays are welcome from 10am – 4pm.

Tickets are also now available for purchase for a Cockayne Christmas Concert with Faire May on December 18th at both 3pm and 7pm by calling the Farmstead at (304) 845-1411 or stopping into the Visitor Center.