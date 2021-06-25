Circus Saints and Sinners hosting 1st ever Party on the Plaza to benefit new hospital in Morgantown

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local organization, along with help from several local business, is throwing a huge party and everyone is invited. But the best news of all is that it’s for a great cause. Circus Saints and Sinners will be hosing the first ever Party on the Plaza.

They’re calling it the summers hottest party and will include a full day of live music and a number of local food vendors. Proceeds from the event will benefit the construction of the brand-new one hundred fifty bed WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown. It all takes place on Saturday July 10th from from 4PM until 10 at the Plaza on Market in Wheeling.

Today hospital CEO Amy Bush paid a visit to the Friendly City to say a big thank you to the host and sponsors including Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.

“Not only the initial building but also the programs to help care for the kids and their families We are very humbled to be the chosen group to benefit from this organization. We just appreciate everyone’s support.” Amy Bush, CEO, WVU Medicine Children’s

“We are great supporters of WVU Children’s. It’s great for our entire State. It’s great for our local area, the whole State of West Virginia. What they are doing down there is great. So when they ask us to be part of it, we said yes right away.” Bob Contraguerro, Vice President, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

WTRF is a media sponsor for the event. Construction on the hospital is expected to be complete by December. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.