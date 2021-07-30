Circus Saints and Sinners presents $35,000 check to WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The first ever Party on The Plaza earlier this month in Wheeling was a huge success.

Circus Saints and Sinners presented a 35-thousand dollar check to WVU Medicine Children’s today to go towards the construction of a new children’s hospital in Morgantown. The event was a full day of live music and local food vendors at the Plaza on Market Street, with all of the proceeds benefiting the hospital.

“As a member of the WVU Medicine Children’s team we rely on our communities all around the state to help us meet the needs of the kids and their families that we take care of for not only West Virginia but all of the surrounding area.” Amy Bush, COO of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital

“When events like Party in The Plaza or Circus Saints and Sinners comes to us and says that they’re putting on this event for the first time and wanted to know if we wanted to be a part of it, we jumped on the idea. Especially when they told us it was going to benefit WVU Medicine Children’s, what better organization to get behind. Bob Contraguerro, Jr., Vice President of Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration

WTRF was a proud media sponsor for this event.