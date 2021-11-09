Circus Saints and Sinners with Main Street Bank donate $11,000 to Easterseals

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The pandemic is winding down, but it’s still been difficult for many local organizations to host fundraising events, even in 2021.



Thankfully for Easterseals, Circus Saints and Sinners, along with Main Street Bank are helping out in a big way. They presented a check for 11,000 dollars to Easterseals Tuesday afternoon.



They money came from the Circus Saints and Sinners annual Golf Scramble earlier this year, for which Main Street Bank was their primary sponsor. The goal was to raise as much money as possible so that Easterseals can continue the great work they do.

“Every single penny that Circus Saints and Sinners raises goes towards the charities that the events are for.” Doug Pell, Relationship Manager, Main Street Bank

“Easterseals uses a lot of our donations to help families who can’t afford the services at our center. So we never turn anyone away for care that they need and it’s donations that make that possible for us.” Allison O’Konski, Community Relations Director, Easterseals

For more information on Easterseals, you can check out http://easterseals.com/wv.