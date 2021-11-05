Circus Saints & Sinners raise thousands for Crime Stoppers

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley is about to get some big help when it comes to keeping the streets safe. Circus Saints and Sinners held their annual fundraising event Friday evening at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Center to raise money for Crime Stoppers Ohio Valley.



Circus Saints and Sinners has been operating in the Valley for 90 years. They’re non-political, non-denominational, and as they put it, they’re just a group of guys that raise money and give it away.



So far they’ve sold hundreds of tickets, and expect the final donation total to be tens of thousands of dollars.

“Crime Stoppers is a great group. Circus Saints and Sinners have always been big supports of the police. Crime Stoppers is on both sides of the river, it’s a combination of the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Wheeling Police Department. It’s basically to get bad people off the streets.” Dean Connors, Past President of Circus Saints & Sinners, Master of Ceremonies

If you’d like to learn more or you’d like to donate, you can visit http://crimestoppersuov.com. You can also check out http://saintsandsinnersclub.net.