WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After a four-year hiatus, the Wheeling Police Department has brought back its highly requested Citizens Police Academy.

For the next 13 weeks, those attending will receive a unique inside look into what the roles and responsibilities are of local law enforcement and to build relationships with those officers.

The Citizens Police Academy at the new @WheelingPolice HQ is BACK after 4 years!👮‍♂️



This is a 13-week program to give the public a unique inside look into law enforcement and their day to day interactions and responsibilities.



Folks are going to have the opportunity to do everything from meeting K-9 units, to watching drone launches, to being put in a ‘shoot or don’t shoot’ situation.

Lieutenant Josh Sanders says that a lot of times, people judge law enforcement situations with little prior knowledge, and the information they are gaining will hopefully spread throughout the community.

”It’s bridging that gap and it’s educating folks on all that we do and that we can’t do in certain circumstances. We want to build those relationships. We want our communities to be safe. We get frustrated when they’re not. So, by working with and getting to know our community, we’re going to do that so much better.” Lt. Josh Sanders – Wheeling Police Department

The hope is for the Wheeling Police Department to host more Citizens Police Academy courses, and they have already seen interest in the next one.

Anyone interested can pick up an application at the Wheeling Police Department Headquarters or apply online.