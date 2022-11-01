OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling City Council authorized funds tonight to demolish 3 properties that were damaged by a massive fire that took place back in August in East Wheeling. Just over $53,000 will go to Edgeco Inc. to tear down 1411, 1413 and 1415 Jacob Street.

Council also allocated 50-thousand dollars in ARPA funding to the American Legion Post 1.

Post 1 recently purchased the Italian American Club on Sycamore Avenue in Elm Grove, and they’ve already begun renovations.

So far they’ve painted the outside and added new exterior lighting, and these funds will allow them to work on the interior.

“What’s great about it is they’re working in conjunction with the members of the Italian American Club, so they’re keeping it in context with them.” Dave Palmer, Wheeling City Councilman, Ward 6

Council also moved forward on a resolution to create a Youth City Council. Ward 3 Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum says the goal is to have kids from each ward apply with their parents through the City of Wheeling’s website. The Youth Council will meet regularly at the City County Building, and then provide recommendations to the mayor and Council about what they think the city government should do.

