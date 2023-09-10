WHEELING, W.Va. — City of Wheeling Council Member Rosemary Ketchum is kicking off a 2024 campaign for a better Wheeling.

Ketchum has represented Ward 3 since 2020 and has focused on improving small businesses, parks and recreation, public art, dilapidated properties, homelessness, and public transportation.

Ketchum’s campaign for a better Wheeling will highlight the continued improvement of small businesses, clean streets, safer neighborhoods, and youth retention.

The campaign kickoff will be held at 6:00 p.m. in Centre Market on September 20.