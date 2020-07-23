City finds a tangible way to honor a long-ago hero

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) There was only one Moundsville Police officer ever killed in the line of duty.

It happened in the late 1800s, and his name was Jonas Thatcher. His title was actually sergeant, but that’s what they called the police chief at the time.

He lived on 7th Street, between LaFayette Street and Court Avenue.

“One of our police officers, Zac Mucheck and his wife Abigail took an interest in this story,” said Rick Healy, Moundsville city manager. “They brought it to city council and asked if there was anything we could do to remember Chief Thatcher. Well, to be honest with you, most of us had never heard of him. But we did some research, and it’s an amazing story.”

It turns out Jonas Thatcher was killed while trying to apprehend a suspect. They say he was single at the time of his death, and they believe there are no remaining family members in the area.

But they want him to be remembered for his bravery. So now the street beside the Marshall County Courthouse is called Chief J. T. Thatcher Street.