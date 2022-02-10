OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The West Virginia State Treasurer office made a large unclaimed property check presentation to Glen Dale city officials today.

The check was more then $9,000.

The money is from unclaimed checks by the city and WV Treasurer Riley Moore says this is a very common thing.

“So that’s part of our task, I mean we have over $300 million with a liability in unclaimed property. That’s a lot of money here in West Virginia. So I urge people to go over to the website and check it out.” Riley Moore – WV State Treasurer

Mayor David Blazer said this money will really help the city.

They are looking to use it for some recreational projects in the future.