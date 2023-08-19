MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — An event that brings many people together for a day of fun in one local community returned this weekend.

The City of Moundsville held their annual Community Day on Saturday at Riverfront Park in Moundsville.

The event was designed by the city council to give back to the community by providing free food, drinks, games, music and more for everyone to enjoy.

The event partnered with several local businesses and organizations to provide a fun filled day.

The city manager of Moundsville said being able to see the community come together and enjoy each other’s company is one of the best parts of the event.

”I love this community, I think everybody knows that and to see people come together and just have fun again, out of the work mode, it’s great. WE have a lot of our employees here that have given up their day to come down and work and we appreciate that. But we’re all looking at each other in a different light today with our shorts on and ballcaps and we’re having a good time.” Rick Healy – Moundsville City Manager

The event ran from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. today and later this evening the city’s arts and cultural commission will be putting on their last movie night at East End Park featuring a meet and greet with Mario and Luigi at 7:45 p.m. and showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie dusk.