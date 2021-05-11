City of New Cumberland Election Results

New Cumberland, W.VA (WTRF) – Voters in the City of New Cumberland hit the polls this evening to decide several races, including the race for mayor and a contested council seat.

Will White has been elected mayor, beating out David “Boe” Cline with a total of 77 votes to 59.

Anne Blankenship has been elected to council in Ward 2, seat B, beating out Judith Bartley.

Residents also voted to renew the levy for the City of New Cumberland Parks and Recreation Department, for the years 2024 through 2028.