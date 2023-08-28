SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s neighbors helping neighbors. One community is stepping up to provide help and resources to Paden City is in an ongoing crisis.

The town of Paden City is still under a do not use order for the town’s water supply, so the city of Sisterville decided to provide them with some resources.

Sistersville has opened it’s pool house and their camping grounds for residents of Paden City.

The pool house has functioning showers for Paden City residents to use and they are also welcome to use the campgrounds to access the ground’s water pumps.

The Mayor of Sistersville explained why they decided to help.

”We’ve always worked together. We used to be a big football rivalry years ago but now you know like I told Mayor Kastigar and I said any resources I’ve got they’re yours through this and hopefully we can get them through it pretty quick. So, you know you got to take care of one another.” Mayor William Rice – City of Sistersville

Mayor Rice said the showers in the pool house are open for use daily from 9a.m. to 8p.m. and there are still seven open camping spots available.

If you would like to access water from the campground you can contact the city building to make arrangements.