BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — In 2022, VFW Post 4442 in Elm Grove, West Virginia, started the “Purple Heart Parking Project” with the purpose of honoring our Nation’s veterans who were awarded the Purple Heart Medal by dedicating reserved parking spaces at businesses for the combat warriors.

Thanks to the efforts of VFW’Post 4442, 50 signs have been placed throughout Wheeling and at all WV DMVs.

Seeing the importance of this initiative, the City of Weirton is continuing the project by dedicating parking spaces at the Weirton Municipal Building and at the Millsop Community Center for Purple Heart Medal recipients.

The dedication ceremony is to take place on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the gated parking lot by the Weirton Municipal Building.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Weirton Room of the Millsop Community Center.