WHEELING, W.Va. — The City of Wheeling is celebrating this upcoming July fourth holiday by offering free swim at several city pool locations, according to a press release.

The City is offering free pool admission and popsicles from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday July 4.

Free swim will be offered at the following locations: Garden Park, Warwood, Bridge Park, Wheeling Island, Grandview, Wheeling Heights and 36th Street, South Wheeling.

“We all have memories of fun summer holidays spent swimming with family and friends. This will be an opportunity for our residents to have a great time on the City.” Rochelle Barry | Director of Parks & Recreation

The concession stands will be open with additional food items available for purchase.