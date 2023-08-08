WHEELING, W.Va. — As the summer months wind down, the City of Wheeling announced pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday, August 13.

The last days of the season’s operation for Grandview Pool -Wheeling Heights; 36th pool- South Wheeling; and Garden Park Pool- Warwood will be Sunday, August 13.

The Bridge Park pool on Wheeling Island will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays only, with the last day of operation being Sunday, September 3.

