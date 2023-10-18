WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The next step to formally dissolve the Weirton Transit Corporation was taken Wednesday evening, but that doesn’t mean city residents will be without transportation.

Last Tuesday, the city made the decision to take over transit operations, and develop a new department within the city government. This comes after years of financial troubles for the Weirton Transit Corporation, which was established back in the late 1980s.

Wednesday night’s vote continued the dissolution process, and the Weirton Transit Corporation is working to get the city what they need to take over on November 1st.

“Well it’s a major step forward that the city has assumed it as a department. That’s a major step forward, that’s a relief to the board because as we have been in dissolution we know that we are no longer capable of providing the service to the citizens. So now we know that the citizens will at least be able to have the buses running for them, no matter what.” FLORA PERRONE, Weirton City Council, Chairwoman for Weirton Transit Corporation

There’s no timetable on the next meeting in this process.

Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.