WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District was hard at work last year stopping drug traffickers in their tracks.

But a new prosecutor is joining them in 2023 to focus on a different, but just as important, area of the law.

Carly Nogay will tackle civil rights cases here in the Mountain State, after working on violent crime cases in Pittsburgh.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says civil rights don’t just involve hate crimes, but also disability, housing and labor laws.

He calls Nogay the face of the office when it comes to keeping discrimination out of our towns and cities.

Civil rights enforcement is a top priority for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. And having Carly on the team will help to make communities safer and stronger. She’s going to be the tip of the spear, she’s going to be out in the public. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Northern District of West Virginia

Part of her job will be to reach out to the community on what their rights are.

You can expect to see several more educational forums, like the one held last month at Temple Shalom, in the coming year.

Ihlenfeld says most people know the office for work on drug trafficking and fraud cases.

But their work goes far beyond that—and if you think you’ve been discriminated against, they’re ready to listen through the complaint form on the U.S. Attorney’s office website.