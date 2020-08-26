Clashing pandemic and flu season has health officials talking effectiveness of early shot

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — With fall upon us, we’re about to have a merging season of two deadly viruses – leaving officials scrambling to get ahead of this looming cold and flu season.

According to the CDC’s data of 2019 the flu shot was 40 to 60 percent effective, but heading into 2020, juggling two viruses at the same time, health professionals are holding to the fact that this flu shot will be all the help we can get as we continue to battle a pandemic.

Those at risk for the flu, 65-years and older, are the same ones at risk for COVID-19… So some practitioners say it is more important than ever to try to tackle at least one of these viruses, so that those at risk don’t have to battle two.

It’s especially important now because the flu vaccine does have several individual health benefits, such as of course getting and preventing the flu, or decreasing the severity of illness if you do get the flu, and of course the flu-associated hospitalizations. And with the addition of COVID-19, you can get both viruses. Brianne Logsdon, Family Nurse Practitioner at WVU Medicine Reynold’s Rapid Care

If you get the vaccine too early, its effectiveness wares off in the late end of the flu season. But with the flu season coming early as is, officials say late September, early October is the best time.

Our area is already seeing some flu cases, so, this 2020 season might be looking even bleaker.

You can get you flu shot at any Reynolds Care Center or your local pharmacy or doctor’s office.