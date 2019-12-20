Cleanup underway on I-70 WB in Belmont County after commercial vehicle accident

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – There are significant delays on Interstate 70 in Belmont County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s St. Clairsville post, there was an accident involving two commercial vehicles on I-70 in the Westbound lane around Mile Marker 211.2. The accident resulted in about 18 large metal objects being strewn across the highway.

A clean-up effort is in progress, and no injuries have been reported. According to OSHP, the accident happened at 8:57 p.m. Thursday.

Officials tell 7News that a tank-truck was parked on the side of the highway. While merging back onto the interstate, it collided with a tractor-trailer.

