Cleveland Clinic places hundreds of unvaccinated caregivers on unpaid leave

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic announced Friday that it placed about 750 caregivers on unpaid leave after they did not get the COVID-19 vaccine or get an approved exemption.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requires all of their U.S. employees to be vaccinated or get an exemption so the clinic set a deadline for all employees to receive their first dose by Jan. 27 and their second dose by Feb. 28.

The clinic released a statement on Friday that said, in part:

As a health system, if we do not comply with the CMS vaccination requirements, this would have a direct and extraordinary impact on our ability to care for patients, including potentially limiting critical health services we can offer.

On Jan. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS) is allowed to move forward for healthcare workers in the U.S.

To date, the clinic said 99% of its 65,000+ U.S. employees complied with the CMS rule by either receiving the vaccine or being granted an approved exemption.

University Hospitals is mandating its caregivers to get their first COVID shot by Feb. 14 and, unless it’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the second by March 15.