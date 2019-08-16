Coffee mug purchases from newly-opened ‘Rachel’s on 16th’ benefits breast cancer awareness

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Rachel’s on 16th just opened in downtown Wheeling Tuesday and business is already booming.

Rachel’s specializes in comfort food but guests have really taken to the roast beef, which sold out in day two of being open for business.

In the beginning, I thought we would do well. You don’t get into this business unless you think you’re going to do well. But it kind of went over the top. So, its been really good. And every day it just gets better and better. We’ve had a lot of people come in, and they love our food. And I have a great staff, and they love our staff. And everyone’s just doing a great job across the board. Jeramie Alvarado, Owner of Rachel’s on 16th

The owner, Jeramie Alvarado, is also hosting a fundraiser for something close to his heart.

By purchasing a mug from Rachel’s on 16th, all that money will go to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

We wanted to start a Mug Club. So, if you buy one of our coffee mugs for $10, then every time you come into get a coffee, you bring your mug and 50 cents is how much your coffee costs. And then, that money goes into a pool. And then every year we’ll take all that money and donate it to breast cancer awareness.” Jeramie Alvarado, Owner of Rachel’s on 16th

Rachel’s on 16th serves breakfast from 6:30-11 a.m. and lunch from 11-4 p.m.