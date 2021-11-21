College student falls 11 stories to her death down trash chute

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTRF) — A 19-year-old sophomore at Penn State fell 11 stories down a trash chute last week according to The New York Post.

Justine Gross, a communications major from New Jersey, fell after “allegedly having a bad reaction to a ‘smoke,'” says the New York Post. Reports say a young man gave her something that she smoked before the fall.

Gross, a former cheerleader, fell into the trash chute at her off-campus apartment.

Gross’ body was found last week at an area landfill after a garbage truck containing her remains dumped trash, say reports.

Police believe Gross’ death was accidental according to reports.