Colton McKivitz Reflects On Rookie Season

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It wasn’t a typical Rookie year for, San Francisco 49ers offensive Lineman Colton McKivitz. With daily COVID testing, not being able to see his teammates until training camp, and playing his first NFL game in an empty Levi stadium.

Despite not having fans at his first NFL game Colton Mckivits said running out of the NFL tunnel is a feeling like no other, although the season was crazy it was also great.



“For a rookie year it was a whirlwind and it was pretty awesome, I wouldn’t take it back for anything.” Colton Mckivitz



McKivitz said his first start against probably one of the best defensive players to ever play the game was one of his favorite accomplishments of the season, he is also excited to see what is in store for him.



“My first one going against Aaron Donald was pretty wild, I think career summed up has been fueled by just throwing into the fire and we’ll see how you do so for me it was just an awesome accomplishment.” Colton Mckivitz



Despite all of the obstacles to overcome of this season, Colton said his rookie season has been nothing short of amazing.



“It was a pretty surreal feeling just ready to run through a wall, that was the best part about it was anxious and everything that you dream of as a player.”

