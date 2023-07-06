COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer is hospitalized and a suspect is dead after cruisers chased three armed robbery suspects on the highway Thursday.

Around 4 p.m., one Columbus police officer was shot in the leg during a shoot-out that occurred on Interstate 70 near West Mound Street as cruisers pursued three suspects accused of robbing a Whitehall car dealership, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medics pronounced one suspect dead at 4:20 p.m., and large swaths of I-70 were shut down.

Two other suspects remain at large, Albert said.

Watch Columbus Division of Police provide 5:30 p.m. update

The pursuit began after officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Porsche car dealership on the 400 block of N. Hamilton Road in Whitehall around 2 p.m., Albert said. The suspects demanded keys to a car, which they drove to a Fifth Third Bank on the 2400 block of Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard.

Several law enforcement agencies — and at least two helicopters — followed the suspects’ vehicle to I-70 near West Mound Street, where the shoot-out began. Although the details remain unclear, Albert said multiple officers discharged their weapons.

Traffic piles up as police closed down Interstate 70 in Columbus for a robbery chase. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Columbus Division of Police cruisers line the entrance to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where their fellow officer was hospitalized on Thursday, July 6, 2023 after a shoot-out on Interstate 70 near West Mound Street. (Courtesy Photo/Cierra Johnson)

A shoot-out and highway chase arose after a suspect stole a Porsche from a Whitehall car dealership on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Eric Halperin)

Hilliard Division of Police cruisers arrive at a Fifth Third Bank — the location of an alleged robbery that sparked a highway chase — on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (NBC4 Photo/Eric Halperin)

The officer who was shot was taken by his partner to the operating room at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he is “fighting for his life,” according to Brian Steel, executive director of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Around 6:40 p.m., Steel said the officer’s condition was upgraded to stable.

The following highway ramps remain closed:

I-70 to U.S. Route 40 near West Broad Street

I-70 east closed at Interstate 670

Ramp Interstate 71 north at I-70 west

I-70 west at Rich and Town streets

Ramp State Route 315 to I-70 west

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.