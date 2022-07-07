WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko was arrested Thursday during the commissioners’ weekly meeting.

Frenchko was escorted out of the public meeting by deputies during discussions after the clerk read a letter from Sheriff Paul Monroe asking Frenchko to apologize for reading a letter from an inmate’s mother during a meeting last month. The letter claimed that an inmate was denied medical attention at the jail, allegations that Monroe says are false.

Frenchko believes her arrest is political.

“There’s no other explanation for it. We can’t get the deputies to come up to monitor our meetings. We’ve asked them on numerous occasions, and they say, no, they don’t want to get involved, but because they were reading that letter today asking for a public apology, that I would not give,” Frenchko told First News. “And then when I started to respond to that letter… then I was also interrupted by Commissioner Cantalamessa and Fuda, they came right for me, the deputies for the sheriff, to whom I would not apologize. And they did what they did. It was purely political.”

Monroe said the charge against Frenchko is disturbing a lawful meeting, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. She was booked into the Trumbull County Jail and released with a summons to appear in Warren Municipal Court on Friday.

“Our deputies gave her more latitude than a normal person from the public in a meeting, who should have typically removed someone from the meeting immediately for the disruptions that she caused,” Sheriff Monroe said. “What she did violated the law, and she forced our deputies to take official action.”

