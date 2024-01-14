WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Two special people were honored today with awards recognizing their efforts as community advocates.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Wheeling continued with an awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

The ceremony featured two people who have prioritized caring for those in their community in many ways.

Teddie Grogan was awarded the Rosa Parks Award for her resilient drive to fight for the local community’s civil, women’s, human, and voting rights.

Rod Lee was awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award for his efforts in founding the Men of Change organization and for his work as a mentor for kids in East Wheeling.

Both recipients thanked the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee for nominating them.