OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – Hundreds of participants laced up their skates for a free community event Sunday afternoon.

What if there was an event that everyone could enjoy?

In the spirit of inclusion, these organizations have welcomed people of all ages and abilities to J. B. Chamber Memorial ice rink for a fun filled afternoon.

The Augusta Levy Learning Center and the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center partnered to make it happen.

Allison O’Konski is the Community Relations Director for Easterseals .

She says nobody should ever feel excluded.

Our goal is to bring the community together in the spirit of inclusion and to make the event accessible to everyone, so the sponsorships have really just made that possible. Allison O’Konski, Easterseals

Participates hit the ice and learned to skate with the Nailers.

#9, Tim Doherty, is in this 2nd season with the Nailers.

He says he is happy to be a part of such an uplifting event.

It’s incredible. I think this is a really amazing event that got going on here for kids who might not be able to do this every day. We love doing this stuff. Every guy in the roster enjoys doing community events. Whatever we can do to help people or make them smile, whatever it is, we’re happy to do it. Adaptive and safety equipment was provided for those who needed it. Tim Doherty, Wheeling Nailer #9

Megan DaGrava says her daughter has been going to Easterseals for years and they are thankful to enjoy the day with the whole family.

Everybody is having a great time, lots of smiles and it’s nice to be able to include her in something like this. Megan DaGrava, parent

At the event they also had face painting, bounce houses, arcade games, and even a sensory room.

Inclusion on Ice is just one reminder that obstacles can be overcome, and you can accomplish any goal you hope to achieve.