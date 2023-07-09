FOLLANSBEE, W.Va (WTRF) – Follansbee celebrated their 29th Annual Community Days this weekend and a big part of the fun returned this year!

Cars both old and new revved up their engines for Lyle’s Auto 6th Howdy Verner Memorial Car and Bike Show on Sunday.

Ohio Valley natives and people from different parts of the country such as Michigan and Kansas City traveled to see no two cars alike.

From 11 p.m. to 3 p.m., car owners were in Follansbee to show off their various years, makes and models for everyone to enjoy.

FOLLANSBEE: Lyle’s 6th Annual Car & Bike Show! There are plenty of cool cars to see until 3 p.m. today😎🏎️

Then, there will be a fireworks show behind Lyle’s auto at 10 p.m. as a part of Follansbee Community Days. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/WnSCpBy52A — Annalise Murphy (@AMurphyNews) July 9, 2023

“There’s fantastic cars and old stuff. Some new stuff, some modified stuff. Everybody is bringing out stuff. I see a guy unloading some sort of a Rat Rod right now, just a whole lot of nice cars.” Dave Lyle | Owner, Lyle’s Auto

With the exception of losing one year to COVID-19, Dave Lyle has been hosting this car show as a part of Follansbee Community Days for a little over six years now and says his favorite part is the people.

“It’s just a great day. A lot of nice people. It’s hard to believe that there’s this many nice people around.” Dave Lyle | Owner, Lyle’s Auto

The car show included 50/50 drawings, door prizes and a variety of food and drinks.

Music DJ’d by “The Spike Man” kept the crowd entertained as they enjoyed the day.

Follansbee Mayor David Velegol says Lyle’s car show helps bring people together. And not just those who live in or around the city.

“We have a lot of great events at the Follansbee Community Days. Dave Lyle and what he’s done here with the car show is just really unbelievable. It brings a lot of people in. You know, the nice thing is it brings people back to their old days when they were in their youth. They can come to see some of the old cars. (You can hear some of the old cars in the background.) It’s just a real nice event.” Mayor David Velegol | Follansbee

Adults reminiscing on the good old days were not the only ones having a fun time. Little Elizabeth travels with her grandparents to car shows often.

As you can see, she comes prepared to show off her hot wheels too.

Food sales from the car shows benefited juvenile diabetes and the money made from the $10 entry fee was split between Lyle’s Auto and the Follansbee Community Days Committee.