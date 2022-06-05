NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Summersville community is mourning the death of Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker.

Starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, first responders and community members will escort Deputy Baker from Charleston back home to Summersville.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says that Sheriff William F. Nunley and Chief Paul Kutcher will stand and salute Deputy Baker as the procession enters Nicholas County. The Department is asking anyone that wishes to do so to line the roadway on the berm from Powells Mtn. to Summersville. The procession is expected to pass through the area between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The procession for Deputy Baker begins in South Charleston (Photo from 13 News Weekend Anchor Moriah Davis)

13 News spoke with Deputy Baker’s sister-in-law, Dee Grim, and she told us that “Tom was truly one of the greatest men around! First and foremost, he was a strong man of God and relied on his faith through everything. Always encouraging. His smile was so contagious and would light up a room. He would do anything for anyone at any given time. He had a love for my sister like no other. He loved his kids more than anything. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved his career as a law enforcement officer and sacrificed his life to protect others.”

First responders at US-19 welcome Deputy Baker home (Photo by 13 News Chief Photographer Elbert Mosley

First responders at US-19 welcome Deputy Baker home (Photo by 13 News Chief Photographer Elbert Mosley

A candlelight vigil will be held on the Nicholas County Courthouse lawn at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Department says that the community is welcome to bring candles and stand with them as they remember Deputy Baker.

Deputy Baker’s visitation will be Wednesday, June 8 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Summersville Armory and Conference Center. The funeral will start at 5:00 p.m.

On Friday evening, Deputy Baker and Cpl. J. Ellison responded to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says that when the two arrived, they made contact with Ritchie Holcomb and Tyler Kelly and that at some point, the two suspects became agitated and ran back into a camper.

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies pursued them and discharged a taser before the suspects began firing at the officers. Deputy Tom Baker was struck in the back, and Cpl. J. Ellison was shot in the leg. Deputy Baker was killed, and Cpl. J. Ellison was treated and released.

One of the suspects, Ritchie Holcomb was also killed.

Tyler Kelly was taken into custody. He is being held without bond at the Central Regional Jail in Flatwoods.