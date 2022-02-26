JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Family, friends, and first responders from all over Jefferson County, lined Route 7 to honor the life of beloved Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.
The funeral procession was led by over 50 police cursers and followed by numerous other vehicles.
The Toronto fire department held the crossing of the ladder ceremony. First responders stood at attention and paid their respects, while community members waved flags.
Sheriff Abdalla’s countless years of service to our county will certainly never be forgotten.