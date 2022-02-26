JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Family, friends, and first responders from all over Jefferson County, lined Route 7 to honor the life of beloved Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla.

JEFFERSON COUNTY: First responders and community members have gathered to remember Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla. 🚨🚔



More tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News #localnews #JeffersonCounty #OhioValley pic.twitter.com/fDuriQwbyf — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) February 26, 2022

The funeral procession was led by over 50 police cursers and followed by numerous other vehicles.

The Toronto fire department held the crossing of the ladder ceremony. First responders stood at attention and paid their respects, while community members waved flags.

Sheriff Abdalla’s countless years of service to our county will certainly never be forgotten.