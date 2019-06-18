Community members attended Mental Health First Aid class

A Mental Health First Aid course was held at the Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network in Weirton on Tuesday.

It was open to anyone age 18 and older who wants to learn how to help young people experiencing mental health challenges or crises.

It reviewed the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents ages 12-18 and emphasizes the importance of early intervention.

The cost was $10 and that covered the cost of a workbook and lunch.

Director of Operations for NAMI Greater Wheeling, Julie Gomez said classes like this one are so important in everyday life.

