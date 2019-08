ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — North Wheeling Community Youth Center parked a bus outside the Walmart in St. Clairsville, collecting school supplies and other donations for their annual Stuff-the-Bus program.

Donations from the Stuff-the-Bus will then be given out to students next week for the Center’s Adopt-A-Student program.

The event will be held at 407 Main Street in Wheeling on Saturday, August 10 at 10 a.m.

Stay with 7News for updates as the Adopt-A-Student program gets closer.