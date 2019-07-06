Compost classes at the Wheeling Farmer’s Market

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

Turn your trash into treasure!

The West Virginia University Extension Service’s Agriculture and Natural Resources program set up shop at the Wheeling Farmer’s Market today to offer lessons on composting.

They gave free demonstrations to shoppers about composting. Experts said making compost is easy to do at home and they’re teaming up the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority to push people towards composting with the intent to reduce the amount of materials pilling up in landfills.

“Basically helping reduce the storm surge that comes when there’s a big thunderstorm and also helping provide a nice rainwater source for your plants,” said Karen Cox, Extension Agent.

If you’re going to get into composting, Cox said, avoid using meats, oils and dairy products because first of all… they stink and second, because they lure unwanted critters like mice, rats and other rodents! Oh my!