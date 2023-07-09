(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at some of the week’s top stories.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Attorneys representing female law enforcement officers filing lawsuits against the West Virginia State Police are ready to take the next steps in demanding answers for their clients.

West Virginia State Police Investigation: “There’s no excuse”, West Virginia Governor says he expects action in WVSP investigation

One lawsuit has already been filed and Wheeling-based attorney Teresa Toriseva said there could be hundreds more. All of these women’s allegations involve hidden cameras at the West Virginia State Police Academy and physical and sexual abuse and assault

A large crowd gathered at the Wetzel County Board of Education after concerns were circulating about the possible closure of Paden City High School and consolidating it with Magnolia High School.

Could two local schools be consolidated?

The Board of Education said that’s the last thing they want to do and discussed options. Members said their biggest concern was not having enough teachers to fill each building. The schools will stay as they are for the upcoming school year until more decisions are made.

It’s a case of animal hoarding that rescue workers are calling horrendous.

One of the worst cases the humane officer has ever seen: more than 30 dogs and cats rescued from “horrendous” hoarding situation in Belmont County

28 dogs and three cats were taken from a residence near St. Clairsville. The dogs were confined to filthy, feces-filled cages that were too small with no water. Belmont County Hoof and Paw is now caring for those who survived. Charges are pending against the owner.

4th of July celebrations ranged from festivals to fireworks, but some of the biggest crowds were lined up at Sheetz gas stations.

Sheetz Celebrates Fourth by Dropping Gas Price to $1.776

Sheetz dropped their price per gallon of gas to $1.77 in honor of 1776, the year the United States gained its independence. Those low prices created heavy traffic around Sheetz locations here in the Ohio Valley as people filled up multiple cars, gas cans and more to take advantage of the deal.

Finally, the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is coming up soon and the festival board is making sure the 40th anniversary of the event is better than ever.

Donnie Iris cancels Italian Festival appearance; Replacement announced

However, there is a last minute change in entertainment. Donnie Iris had to cancel his performance due to health reasons. Taking his place are The Skyliners, a nationally known doo-wop band from Pittsburgh. Mark your calendars for July 28, 29 and 30.

For the latest headlines any time of the week be sure to stay with 7News.