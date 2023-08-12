CONFIRMED TORNADO WARNING MARION, OH

MARION, Ohio — A tornado has been confirmed in north central Marion, Ohio.

The Ohio Valley is currently under a tornado warning until 9:00 p.m. August 12, 2023.

The storm which started off strong and getting stronger as it develops.

7News does not have video footage yet, but will continue to monitor the situation.

The storm system is tracking at 30 miles per hour heading towards the New Philadelphia area.

The storm is not yet in our viewing area, but counties that are effected should take shelter.

The storm will move into the viewing area between 2-9 p.m.

When the storm system moves into the region, 7News will interrupt normal scheduled broadcast to give you updates.

The radar shows some hail in the effected storm area. Drivers should be cautious in these conditions.

Stay with 7News for updates as the come.