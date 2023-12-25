Washington D.C. (WTRF) – Congress is going to have a lot of work to do in 2024 across a wide variety of issues.

One of the biggest legislative hurdles is looking to be funding for Israel, Ukraine, as well as several Indo-Pacific countries to limit China’s growing influence.

We spoke to West Virginia Republican Congressman Alex Mooney this week about where talks currently stand. Mooney is a big supporter of Israel, and voted to send $14.5 billion in aid as they wage war on Hamas.

That money came from cuts to IRS funding, but Mooney tells us that bill is currently sitting in the Senate without a vote.

“Pass a bill. They haven’t passed a bill at all. They want to put them all together and make more debt and put it in a big resolution; those are separate issues. Support for Israel is separate. Ukraine has gotten a lot of money already, so you know, that’s a separate issue. That also should be a separate vote. And then there’s also a Taiwan issue. But I support taking those up one at a time, and frankly all three will probably pass, but it’s a matter of also paying for these things. We don’t have unlimited money for Ukraine or any place else. We have to be strategic with U.S. taxpayer dollars.” Rep. Alex Mooney, R-WV, Senate Candidate

Mooney is a supporter of single-issue spending bills, which he believes will allow the U.S. to try and get its spending under control.

