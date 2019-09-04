1  of  2
Congressman Johnson spends Tuesday in Belmont County volunteering

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — We all need to push up our sleeves and volunteer.

That’s the message of Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson, who announced back in January that he’d be doing a lot of volunteering.

Congressman Johnson made that announcement on Martin Luther King Junior Day since that is the National Day of Service.

Tuesday, Congressman Johnson was in Belmont County making good on part of his pledge to do some volunteering in all 18 counties of his district.

I think volunteerism is sort of a lost art in many places around our country. I want to teach my children how important it is to give back

Congressman Bill Johnson, (R) Ohio

Congressman Johnson completed some volunteer work at the Walton Home for assisted and independent living in Barnesville Tuesday afternoon.

