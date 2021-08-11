https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Congressman officially files bill to rename highway ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJW) – Congressman Anthony Sabatini announced that a bill was officially filed to rename Florida’s longest highway after former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday.

If passed, the bill would rename U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

U.S. 27 is a 481-mile-long roadway that runs north and south from Miami up through Tallahassee.

Sabatini took to Twitter Tuesday, stating that the name change would “honor one of America’s greatest Presidents.”

Back in January, Sabatini first announced that he would be sponsoring the bill. He’s now inviting others to show their support by signing a petition.

