Bellaire, OHIO (WTRF) – Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan visited Bellaire today.



He met with Ohio energy industry leaders and building trades officials. They toured the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union apprenticeship training facility.

Congressman Tim Ryan was all about focusing on domestic energy production. He wants to see an increase in the number of natural gas power plants in eastern Ohio. He said that would reduce our energy costs, and we could sell our excess energy overseas.

“We need to go all in on natural gas. This is a hell of an opportunity for us here in eastern Ohio to create jobs, it’s good for the environment, it can help our allies in Europe who are getting invaded by Vladimir Putin. So this is a win across the board. Creating these good-paying jobs here. Natural gas can’t be a Democrat Republican kind of political football. This is an American energy strategy and I’m going to continue to push it here in eastern Ohio.” Rep. Tim Ryan, (D-13th District), Running for Senate

Congressman Ryan said if we do it right, we could be at the center of energy production, not only domestically but globally. He said building and construction workers are the backbone of the middle class. So he says we need to expand it through the natural gas industry.

He said too many jobs have gone overseas in the last 40 years.

