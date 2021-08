WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced on her Twitter page late Friday that she introduced three impeachment resolutions against President Joe Biden.

Today, I introduced three impeachment resolutions against Joe Biden for his dereliction of duty in Afghanistan, his violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on our Southern border, and his usurping of Congressional power by ignoring the SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/77IMeJoowF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 20, 2021

Taylor Greene cites Pres. Biden’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, violations of immigration law causing a national security crisis on the US Southern border and ignoring the Supreme Court thereby usurping Congressional power.

