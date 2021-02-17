Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh and wife Kathryn (L) attend the State of the Union address with First Lady Melania Trump in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Conservative talk show radio host and Republican party icon Rush Limbaugh has died. He was 70 years old.

His wife Kathryn announced his passing on his radio show Wednesday, saying Limbaugh died earlier this morning.

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” she said.

Limbaugh had been battling advanced lung cancer since February.

Back in October, Limbaugh provided this somber update on his show: “You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are.”

Former President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during his most recent State of the Union address

This appearance came only a few days after his he revealed his diagnosis on his show.

“I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with this, but the upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer,” Limbaugh said in February.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” first aired in 1988.

