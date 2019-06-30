Controlled fire at coke plant in Follansbee

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

7News was receiving lots of calls about an apparent fire that is going on at the coke plant in Follansbee.

We reached out to officials who have confirmed that it is a controlled fire.

The plant’s power went out due to the thunder storm.

To prevent any pollution they are flaring off the gasses.

Follansbee VFD is going back to the plant to put more water on it.

According to officials the fire is still ongoing and the Brooke County Tanker Task force has been called for water.

