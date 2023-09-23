HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice America Credit Union in Weirton held its Cool Kids Pirate Fun Day at Starvaggi Park in Weirton on September 23.

Kids of all ages enjoyed many free activities, including prizes, sand art, temporary tattoos, inflatables, and much more.

The Cool Kids Pirate Fun Day has been an annual event for almost 20 years but was forced to be postponed the last couple of years due to COVID-19. This year’s organizers said the day had been a huge success once again.

”It’s very important to us. We want them to come and enjoy. And this is this is why we do this. We want them to come and enjoy it. We have everything here is free. There’s bounce houses, there’s food, there’s sand art, the temporary tattoos. We we’ve got a little bit of everything for the kids, so.” Paula Morrison | Steubenville/Wintersville First Choice America Credit Union Manager

This year, the Credit Union will host two Kids Fun Days, with the next one being at Sonneborn Shelter at Wheeling Park next Saturday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.