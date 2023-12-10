OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — In a heartwarming holiday initiative, local law enforcement partnered up with more than one hundred kids from the community on Sunday for a special shopping spree.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 38 held its annual Cops with Kids program today at Walmart in The Highlands.

The FOP partners each year with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Wheeling Police Department.

Officers paired up with local kids from the Ohio County School District to shop for any new toys, games, or other items they wanted.

The event’s purpose is to strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the children while ensuring every possible child experiences the joy of the Christmas season.

”They get to see the law enforcement in a whole different light. And I’ve already gotten several hugs from little children today that come up and give you a hug, thanking you. The parents, the grandparents all thank you for it. Some of these kids won’t have a Christmas and due to the great donators that we have out there they’re making this Christmas for us. Our guys, we’re having the fun job. So, we get to go out and have a lot of fun with the children.” Sheriff Tom Howard | Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office, President of FOP Lodge 38

Sheriff Howard also said he would like to wish everyone in the community a happy holiday season this year.