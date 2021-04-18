Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,076 additional cases reported, 27 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest case numbers in the state’s battle against COVID-19.

As of Sunday, April 18, a total of 1,053,175 (+1,076) cases had been reported since the pandemic began, leading to54,897 (+27) hospitalizations and 7,631 (+0) ICU admissions.

In its most recent update, the Department of Health reported an additional 74 deaths, bringing the state total to 18,991. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

DeWine reported that Franklin County was returning to purple, or level 4, the highest level of disease spread in the community as determined by seven indicators by the Department of Health. It had been at level 3, or red, since December, the last time it was purple.

The designation is another sign of a new wave in the pandemic. In addition, the daily increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions represented three-week highs. And DeWine spoke from Toledo, where he attended a vaccination clinic at the University of Toledo. That part of Ohio has seen an increase in cases based on its proximity to Michigan, where COVID-19 variants are causing a surge.

The state’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period has climbed to 200.0. Weeks ago, DeWine set a benchmark of 50 for lifting the pandemic health orders in the state. After case numbers initially declined, they have gone up the last three weeks.

Vaccination in Ohio is open to those 16 and older.