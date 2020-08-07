Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,204 new cases, 34 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A day after receiving two contradicting results from COVID-19 tests, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update Friday on the spread of coronavirus in the state.

As of Friday, August 7 a total of 98,675(+1,204) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,652(+34) deaths and 11,447(+81) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 74,612 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

It was a roller-coaster of a Thursday for Gov. DeWine after he tested positive for COVID-19 when he took a test as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

However, a second test administered Thursday in Columbus, DeWine tested negative for COVID-19. First Lady Fran DeWine and staff members also all tested negative for COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.

Friday’s update is scheduled to be held remotely at 2 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Health also released the latest coronavirus Public Health Advisory System for counties in the state.

According to the ODH, Mercer County has reached Level 3 (red) of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, while Hamilton, Henry, and Lawrence improved to Level 2 (orange) from Level 3 last week.

Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced all students K-12 will have to wear masks in the classroom this fall, He said he would be signing an Ohio Department of Health order Tuesday.

Previously, Ohio’s mask mandate only included students 10 years of age and older.

There are exceptions for students with special needs, DeWine added.