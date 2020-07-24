Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 81,746 cases, 3,297 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state has been released by the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Friday, July 24 a total of 81,746 cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,297 deaths and 10,072 hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine started Thursday’s briefing discussing the situation surrounding House Speaker Larry Householder’s arrest.

The governor reversed his position on the repeal of House Bill 6. He says it is good policy, but the way it was passed ‘stinks.’ He is now calling for the law’s repeal and replacement.

Gov. DeWine revealed the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. Eight counties have moved to Level 3. Athens County has been removed from the watch list and is no longer approaching Level 4.

DeWine says Marion County has identified 57 new cases in the last two weeks, which represents 15% of its total non-prison cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Franklin County has had more than 225 cases per 100,000 residents over the last weeks.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted addressed antibody of blood donors by the Red Cross.

Of 33,538 Ohioans who donated blood, plasma or platelets since June 15, 436 have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. That’s a 1.3% positivity rate.

During the same time period, hospitals and private labs performed 37,803 antibody tests, with 1,624 positives.

Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced a travel advisory for all people who come into Ohio from outside states where there is a positivity rate of 15% or higher.

The advisory also includes anyone from Ohio who visits outside states and comes back home. It is recommended that those visit the following states self quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio: