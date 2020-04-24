Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 15,169 cases, 690 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted held their daily update at 2pm, Friday, on the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

For the second straight day, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton was not in attendance. When asked about her absence, DeWine stated he wanted her to take a few days off.

As of Friday, a total of 15,169 cases have been reported, leading to 3,053 hospitalizations and 690 deaths. Of the hospitalizations, 920 were ICU admissions.

At the beginning of Friday’s briefing, Governor DeWine announced the state of Ohio will cover the cost of foster children turning 18 over the next three months to continue to be taken care of until this pandemic is over.

DeWine also stated that 336 inmates have been released in the past week, and 844 have been released in the past five weeks.

Next, DeWine announced a partnership with Thermo Fisher, that will help increase testing in the state. He stated that by May 27, there will be 22,000 tests administered a day in Ohio.

Because of the testing, DeWine said Ohio will be able to begin contact tracing in the state. He did stress this would be done in a voluntary way.

Lt. Governor Husted reminded Ohioans Friday to get their mail-in ballots in the mail.

According to Husted, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said 1.7 million voters in Ohio have requested mail-in ballots, but the state has received only 1 million of the ballots.

DeWine also stated that he expects to provide more information Monday on the plan to reopen businesses in Ohio.

Dr. Mark H. Weir with Ohio State University joined DeWine Thursday, via video, to talk about the science behind the spread of COVID-19, how quickly it spreads and what Ohio needs to do in order to reopen safely.